Celebration of Life
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium
Morrinsville Road
Newstead
Brian EMERSON

Brian EMERSON Notice
EMERSON, Brian. Passed away in Cambridge on 15 June 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan for 54 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Meg and Andrew Campbell, Kerri and Robbie (Blake) Jeffcote, Natasha and Clint Emerson-Rae. Special Boppa to Finn, Bree, Riley, Yanni, Misha, Millan, Bria and Devyn. Forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Friday 19 June at 1:00pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020
