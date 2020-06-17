|
EMERSON, Brian. Passed away in Cambridge on 15 June 2020, aged 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Jan for 54 years. Much loved Dad and father-in-law of Meg and Andrew Campbell, Kerri and Robbie (Blake) Jeffcote, Natasha and Clint Emerson-Rae. Special Boppa to Finn, Bree, Riley, Yanni, Misha, Millan, Bria and Devyn. Forever in our hearts. A Celebration of Brian's life will be held at Hamilton Park Crematorium, Morrinsville Road, Newstead on Friday 19 June at 1:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020