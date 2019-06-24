Home

DUNPHY, Brian Edward (Brian). Born February 8, 1928. Passed away on June 21, 2019. Peacefully, in his 91st year surrounded by his 7 children: Michael, Annette, Paul, Kate, Marienne, Ruth and Brendon. Dearly loved by his in-laws and his 17 grandchildren. "The world has lost one of its originals" . We are grateful for the beautiful care of Brian at Northbridge hospital. A mass will be held for Brian at St Johns Catholic Church, Centreway Road, Orewa on Wednesday 26 June at 12 pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2019
