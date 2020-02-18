|
BARRETT, Brian Edward. On Monday, 17th February 2020, peacefully after a brave battle, with his family by his side; aged 78 years. Husband and best friend of Tina. Adored father and father-in-law of Jo and Euan, Dianne (deceased), and Donna and Craig. Much loved Poppa to Sam and Frankie. We will love you forever. A service for Brian will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 102 St Johns Road, Meadowbank on Friday 21st February, at 1.30pm. Huge thanks to all who have helped care for and support Brian and his family, particularly the staff at Totara Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020