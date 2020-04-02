Home

ROGERS, Brian Edgar Ward. Passed away peacefully on Monday 30 March 2020 aged 87 at Forrest Hill Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Marlene and loved father of James, Philip, Richard, Paul and Victoria. Father-in-law of Nicola, Vicky (deceased), Brigid, Karen and Kim. Loved Pop of Amber, Oliver, Hugo, Jack, Kate and Boston. Heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Green Valley Lodge and Forrest Hill Hospital for their wonderful care of Brian. Due to the present circumstances, a Memorial Service to celebrate Brian's life will be held at a later date. All communications to [email protected] co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 2, 2020
