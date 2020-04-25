Home

Brian Desmond HILL

Brian Desmond HILL Notice
HILL, Brian Desmond. With great sadness we announce the passing of Brian peacefully at home on Easter Sunday 12 April, aged 71 years. Devoted husband of 49 years to Brenda. Father of Michael and Deborah and father-in- law of Sharnie. Cherished Grandfather of Hellena, Sade, Carlos, Joshua and Ellis and Great-Grandfather of Sophia and Lewis. Adored brother of Tom and Judith and brother- in-law of Diana and Donald. Will be dearly missed. A service for Brian will be held on a date to be advised.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
