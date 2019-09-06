|
KEYS, Brian David. Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on 4 September 2019 in his 82nd year. Deeply loved and darling Husband of Anna and the late Maud. Loving Father and Father in law of Diane, Andrew and Sue, Caroline and Hugh, Elizabeth and Anthony. Adored Grandad of Sharon, Ryan and Jasmine, Timothy and Jack, Amy and Hayley. Great Grandad of Liam, Lily, Harrison and Elijah. Loved Brother and Brother in law to Graham and Maureen, Lesley and Roger, Marian and Brian. Grateful thanks to all those who provided care for Brian during the past months of his life. A service will be held at the The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 9 September at 10 am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 6, 2019