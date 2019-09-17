|
BOOCOCK, Brian David. Born March 10, 1949. Passed away on September 14, 2019. Died peacefully at home surrounded by close family. Beloved husband of Robyn and father and father in law of Sam and Jolene, Jane and Kate. Grandpa to Cayleigh, Ayden, Otis and Caleb. Family will hold a private burial in Otaki. A wake will be held at midday on 28th September at the Ohope Chartered Club for family and friends. Communications to [email protected]
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019