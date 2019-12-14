|
COWLEY, Brian. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7 December 2019, aged 71 years. Loving soulmate of Ginny. Cherished, loving Dad and Dad-in-law of Nick and Denise, Damon and Jo. Cherished Mandad of Selena. Cherished Grandad of Ethan and Seth. Loved son, brother, uncle, great-uncle, cousin and friend of many. Memorial service to be held at the Celtic Barn, Waipu on Tuesday, 17 December at 2pm. Donations to North Haven Hospice would be appreciated. (www.northhavenhospice.org.nz/donate-online or PO Box 7050 Tikipunga, Whangarei, 0144) A brave, gentle man who loved life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019