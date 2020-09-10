|
MALLABAR, Brian Charles Russell QSM. Brian passed away on the 5th September 2020. Dearly loved husband to the late Judy, a treasured Father to Jacqui, Felicity, Mark and Cherie. A much loved Father in law, grandfather, great grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Due to the current restrictions, a service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson on Saturday 12th September at 12.30 pm. Please Contact Vivienne 027 717 8815 for all communications.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2020