Brian Charles MCCLINTOCK

Brian Charles MCCLINTOCK Notice
MCCLINTOCK, Brian Charles. Passed away on 5 September 2019, age 88 Much-loved partner of Yvonne; beloved father of Alan, Paul, Kerry, Brenda, Jo, and Tess; and adored Grand-dad, Poppa and Great-grandfather to many. Instead of flowers, donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore would be appreciated using the following link: bit.ly/bcmcclintock0509 A service for Brian will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Rd, Northcote on Wednesday 11 September 2019 at 12 noon.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
