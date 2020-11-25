Home

Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Eden Park, Level 4 Lounge
MARTIN, Brian Charles. Passed away peacefully on 21 November 2020, at home surrounded by family, aged 71 years. Loving and devoted husband to Jeanette. "The best" dad to Shan, Kim and Hayden. Loving father-in-law to Michelle, Antoine and Sally. Adored Poppa to Kyra, Jesse, Kaylen, Max, Ariana, Liam, Oliver and Jake. Son of the late Ron and Irene Martin, loved brother to Gloria and Barry and brother-in-law to Colin and Joy. The family are forever grateful for all the care and support received from Harbour Hospice Hibiscus Coast and his amazing GP, Dr Shelendra Reddy, from the Lynfield Medical Centre. A Life with Love, is a Life that's been lived. Forever in our hearts and thoughts. Never forgotten. A celebration of Brian's life is to be held at 1pm on Thursday 3 December 2020 at Eden Park, Level 4 Lounge, to be followed by private Cremation. Enter Eden Park via Gate G, Take the lift to Level 4. Parking is available, area P5 off Reimers Road, Mt Eden.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
