Requiem Mass
Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Benedict's Church
St Benedict St
Newton
Brian Cecil Arthur MERCER Notice
MERCER, Brian Cecil Arthur. On November 27, 2020 peacefully at Middlemore Hospital, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband for 60 years of Rhonda. Loved father of Stephen and Jeannie (USA), Craig, Russell and Wendy, Shane and Charlina (Melbourne) and Darryn. Loved grandfather of Catherine, Nerissa, Tennyson, Darcy, Matilda, and Emmerson. May he rest in peace Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Benedict's Church, St Benedict St, Newton on Saturday 5 December 2020 at 11 am to be followed by a private cremation. All communication to the Mercer family c/o PO Box 56013, Dominion Rd, Auckland 1446.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2020
