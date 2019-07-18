|
COOTE, Brian CBE, FRSNZ. Professor Emeritus of Law. Died at Auckland City Hospital on 15 July 2019; aged 89. Loved brother and brother in law of Neville and Ann Coote, favourite uncle of Paul and Stephen, great uncle of Amy, Lucy, Shane and Jason, and "Uncle Brian" to the children and grandchilren of the late John and Sheila Brokenshire. The funeral service will be held at All Saints Church, 284 Ponsonby Road, Ponsonby at 2pm on Saturday 20 July, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Auckland Woman's Refuge, PO Box 78016, would be much appriciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 18 to July 19, 2019