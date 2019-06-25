Home

Brian CARLISLE

CARLISLE, Brian. On 24 June 2019at Waikato Hospital aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Elizabeth and the late Joan. Father of Gillian, Stephen, Sandra and Anita. Papa of 16 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. A service for Brian will be held at St John's Methodist Church, cnr of Grey and Wellington Streets, Hamilton East, on Friday, 28 June 2019at 10.30am followed by private cremation. All communications to the Carlisle family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 25, 2019
