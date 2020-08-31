|
ECCLESFIELD, Brian Butler (Brian). Born January 27th, 1931. Passed away peacefully in Auckland Hospital on 21st August, 2020 aged 89 years. Beloved husband of the late Rosalie. Much loved Dad of Catherine, Robyn, Jennifer and Cara and their partners Crockett, Dennis, Ross and Dave. Funny old Grandad of Robert, Sam, Joshua, Laura, Jordan, Dana, Sienna, Carmen and Luther. Great Grandad Brian of Celeste. Any man can be a Father, it takes someone special to be a Dad, especially to 4 daughters. To live in the hearts of those you love is not to die. In accordance with Dad's wishes a private burial has been held.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2020