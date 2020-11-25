Home

SUTTON, Brian Buchanan. Passed away peacefully on 22 November 2020 after a short but brave fight, surrounded by family. Forever in our hearts, now at peace. Dearly loved husband of Janine. Loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Jo, Mark and Maria, Katrina and John, and Michelle. Stepdad to Garry, Rebecca, and Steffanie and James. Adored grandfather to Nathaniel, Sebastian, Danielle, Ashley, Alex, Victoria, Nina, Lilly, Angelina, James, Max, and Leo. The family wish to thank all the staff of Marino Ward and Ward 63 of Auckland Hospital for their attentive care of Brian. In lieu of flowers donations to HOPE Foundation for Research on Ageing P O Box 125192 St Heliers Auckland 1740 will be appreciated. A celebration of Brian's life will be held at the Navy League of NZ, Auckland branch, 19 Tamaki Drive (downstairs) on Friday 27 November at 2.30pm followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2020
