ASHMORE, Brian. On 18th June, 2019, at a private hospital, in his 80th year. Much loved husband of Mary, dearly loved father and father-in-law of Duncan, Malcolm and Angela, cherished granddad of Lukas and Olivia. Loved and remembered always. A service for Brian will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday, 21st June, 2019 at 3:45 p.m. All communications to the Ashmore family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 19 to June 20, 2019
