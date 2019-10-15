Home

BAILLIE, Brian Allan. Passed away peacefully, early on 12 October 2019 after a long and busy life, aged 92 years 10 months. Much loved husband of Margaret for over 70 years and father of Susan, Margaret, Ross, Stephen and Bruce. Grandad and great grandad to many! Life member of North Shore Golf Club and resident of Takapuna and the Gold Coast for many years. Residing at Evelyn Page Retirement Community in Orewa for the last 6 years. Brian's life will be celebrated by his immediate family this week following a private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 15, 2019
