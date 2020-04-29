Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Brian OLIVER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Alexander OLIVER


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Brian Alexander OLIVER Notice
OLIVER, Brian Alexander. Born July 11, 1938. Passed away on April 26, 2020. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Annette, treasured father and father in law of Greg and Chris, Suzy, Erin and Dwayne. Respected step father to Chris, Jo and Jono. Adored Grandad to Alex and Sam, Jess and Livi, Kara and Ryon, Savannah, Makenzi, and Kaden, Michael and Grace, and Cody. Private cremation has been held and a celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date. Our grateful thanks to his Home Support carers, Kerimed, and Hospice. Will be sadly missed by us all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -