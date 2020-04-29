|
OLIVER, Brian Alexander. Born July 11, 1938. Passed away on April 26, 2020. Peacefully at home, surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Annette, treasured father and father in law of Greg and Chris, Suzy, Erin and Dwayne. Respected step father to Chris, Jo and Jono. Adored Grandad to Alex and Sam, Jess and Livi, Kara and Ryon, Savannah, Makenzi, and Kaden, Michael and Grace, and Cody. Private cremation has been held and a celebration of Brian's life will be held at a later date. Our grateful thanks to his Home Support carers, Kerimed, and Hospice. Will be sadly missed by us all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 29, 2020