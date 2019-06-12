Home

Brian Alexander NEILSON

Brian Alexander NEILSON Notice
NEILSON, Brian Alexander. On 10th June 2019 peacefully at Malyon House. Dearly loved husband of Lola for 57 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Judith and Grant Hamill (Auckland) and Trevor (Tauranga). Loved Grandad of Kate, Lauren; Ashleigh and Dean. A service for Brian will be held at the Wesley Methodist Church, 13th Avenue, Tauranga on Friday 14th June at 2 pm followed by private cremation. The family wish to thank the nurses of Waipuna Hospice and Malyon House. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Waipuna Hospice and can be left at the service. All communications to the Neilson family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga 3110.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 12, 2019
