Bretton John (Brett) POLLOCK

Bretton John (Brett) POLLOCK Notice
POLLOCK, Bretton John (Brett). Brett passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday 27th August with his family by his side, after a brief but fierce battle with cancer. Aged 68 years. Loved husband and companion of Narelle. Much loved father and father-in-law to Kerryn and Karen (Wellington); Anna and Andy (Auckland); and Belinda and Joe (Te Kuiti). Proud Pop to Amos, Vienna, Lola, Jackson, Max and Olive. Brother and Uncle to Craig, Robert and Andrew. Son of Bruce and Betty Pollock (deceased) (Cambridge) and son-in-law of Murray and Denise Faul (Invercargill). Dedicated farmer, intrepid traveller, community leader, horse trainer and honest- talker to all those who were lucky enough to know him. Special thanks to Sara and the great team at Hospice Waikato A service to celebrate Brett's well-lived life will be held at Trinity St Paul's Union Parish, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Friday 30 August 2019 at 1.00pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Hospice Waikato would be greatly appreciated. All communications to The Pollock Family, c/-3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge, 3434.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 28, 2019
