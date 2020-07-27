|
APPLEYARD, Brett Ellis. Passed away peacefully on July 22nd 2020 after a very determined battle with cancer. Much loved husband to Claire, and father to Olivia and Tom; dearly loved son of Joyce and the late Jack Appleyard. He will be sadly missed. A service to celebrate Brett's life will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 31 July at 3.30pm, followed by Private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2020