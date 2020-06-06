Home

Brett Allan FLEMING

FLEMING, Brett Allan. Tragically taken from us on 23rd May 2020, as a result of an accident, aged 52. Dearly loved son of Judith and Richard. Loved husband of Ayelet. Cherished brother and brother in law of Rochelle and Isaiah. Adored uncle of Ella, Michaela, Devontaye and Zoey. A private Chapel service and cremation has been held with the nature of a memorial to be held in Auckland at a later date to be confirmed. Messages to [email protected] gmail.com and/or rochelle. [email protected] com.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2020
