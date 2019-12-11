|
TURNER, Brent Victor Arthur. On 10 December 2019, at home with his family after a brave fight with cancer, aged 69 years. Dearly loved husband of Rona. Cherished father and father-in-law and best mate of Dylan and Sharon, Doug and Kerrie. Loved poppy and grandad to Zoe, Hannah, Luke and Carson. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Friday 13 December at 12.30pm. Followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019