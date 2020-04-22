|
NEUTZE, Brendon Wilfred. Born July 07, 1930. Passed away on April 19, 2020 suddenly at home with his partner, Noelene nearby, and his work in front of him. Brother to John (deceased), Donald, Guyon and Lyal. Brendon's passing is a huge loss to Noelene, Greg and Joanne (deceased), Adrian and Sigita, Robin and Claire, Cherie (deceased), Phillip and Marise, and his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A long and productive life well lived has come to an end. A memorial service for Brendon will be held at a later date. Messages to the Neutze family C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane, or a tribute can be left at willettsfuneralservices.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 22, 2020