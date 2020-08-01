|
SMITH, Brendan William. Passed away suddenly of a heart attack on 14th July, 2020. Loved son of the late Desmond. Beloved son of Yvonne and Ron Hodges and loving partner of Lena and her Whanau. Loved father of Danton, Jessica and Kaytlin and best mate of Jessica's partner Maurice, and remembered by their mother Fiona. Grandfather of Jiselle, Summer Rose and baby Tyrone. Sadly missed brother and brother in law of Miles and Sally and their children, Cameron and Rebecca and Rebecca's partner Luke, great uncle of baby Elsie, also brother of Carson and Jenny and their children Byron and Imogen. Also remembered by Danton's friend Barnaby. Your passing has left a massive hole in our lives. You may have left this world but you will never leave our hearts. A private cremation service was held on 18th July, 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020