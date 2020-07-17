Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St Francis and All Souls Church
2A Albert Street
Devonport
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Brendan McFADDEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brendan McFADDEN

Add a Memory
Brendan McFADDEN Notice
McFADDEN, Brendan. Died peacefully with family around him on Tuesday 14th July 2020 at the Harbour Hospice North Shore. Beloved husband of 47 years to Julia. Loved father and father-in- law of Lucy and David Pendlebury, Kate and Hamish Saunders, and Hannah McFadden. Grandaddy to Leticia, Sharnika and Ziva: Grampie to Hudson and Leo. We will hold you forever in our hearts. A Requiem Mass will be held in the St Francis and All Souls Church 2A Albert Street, Devonport on Saturday 18th July at 11am. Light refreshments to follow at St Leo's School Hall. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St Vincent de Paul at: donate.svdp.org.nz/appeal
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brendan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -