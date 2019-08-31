Home

Geards Funeral Home
13 Pukepoto Rd
Kaitaia , Northland
09-408 0970
Brenda Pauline THOMSON

Brenda Pauline THOMSON Notice
THOMSON, Brenda Pauline. 5 September 1965 - 29 August 2019. Beloved wife and soulmate to Dean, loved mother to Holly, Rhys, and Kyle. "There is a place in my heart, That is yours a lone, A piece of my life no other can own, The tears in my eyes I can wipe away, But the memories of you will always stay." In lieu of a floral tribute a donation made to the Far North Hospice P O Box 690 Kaitaia would be appreciated or may be left in the chapel foyer. A service will be held in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Monday 2nd September 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Thomson family C/- 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 0410.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 31, 2019
