DALY, Brenda Lilian. Unexpectedly at home on 30th December 2019. Aged 83 years. Loving wife of the late John. Much loved mother of Trish, the late Jackie, Johanna, PJ, Martin, and JJ. Devoted Nana to Melissa, Jazzy, Justin, Ben, Abbie, Ronan, Sean, Vonnie and Phaige; Great Nana to Khloe and Harper. Much loved sister of Joan. Forever in our thoughts Always remembered. Rest in peace. Funeral prayers will be recited at Holy Name Catholic Church, Alnwick Street, Warkworth on Thursday, the 9th of January at 11:00am followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020