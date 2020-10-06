Home

More Obituaries for Brenda CHRISTIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Joy (Kirtlan) CHRISTIE

Brenda Joy (Kirtlan) CHRISTIE Notice
CHRISTIE, Brenda Joy (nee Kirtlan). Dearly loved wife of Jonathan, mother to Stacey Crook and Lindsay Hull. Aged 58. Brenda's long battle with cancer came to an end early Thursday 1 October 2020, peacefully at the end. Brenda faced down her demons with typical calm resilience and good grace, as always forthright in the face of formidable adversity. So deeply loved and missed by her husband Jonathan, our children Stacey, Lindsay, Matthew and William, partners Shane, Michelle and Kate, grandchildren Spencer, Marley, Hamish and Henry along with all her extended family. A service for Brenda will be held in the Chapel of Resthaven Funerals, Corner Picton and Walter MacDonald Streets, Howick on Friday 9 October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Franklin Hospice can be made online bit.ly/bchristie0110



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 6, 2020
