Scott Funeral Services
47 Hobson Ave
Auckland, Auckland
09-407 6367
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
12:00 p.m.
St James Anglican Church
209 Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
Brenda JARVIE


1924 - 2020
Brenda JARVIE Notice
JARVIE, Brenda. 27 January 1924 - 1 March 2020 In her 96th year. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Bevlyn and Alistair Bibby and Peter and Jenny. Loved nan of Glenn and Scott. Foundation member of Takapuna Floral Art Club. A service to celebrate Brenda's long life will be held at St James Anglican Church, 209 Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 12:00pm on Thursday 5 March 2020, prior to private cremation. Special thanks to the caring staff at Radius Baycare, Haruru. Communications to 5 Kilountain Place, Kerikeri, 0230.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 3, 2020
