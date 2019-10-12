Home

Brenda Elizabeth (Ben) MASON

Brenda Elizabeth (Ben) MASON Notice
MASON, Brenda Elizabeth (Ben). Peacefully at the Booms Lodge, Thames, on 10th October, 2019; aged 77 years. Loved wife of Tom, dearly loved Mum of Sharon, Donna, Tania, and Shaun. Cherished Nana of 12 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. A celebration of Brenda's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Tuesday 15th October, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: PO Box 301 Thames 3540.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
