Home

POWERED BY

Services
South Waikato Funeral Services
24 Commerce Street
Tokoroa , Waikato
07-886 5160
Service
Friday, Sep. 25, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel Newstead -- a livestream link for the service will be available at swfs. gramity.nz
Resources
More Obituaries for Brenda CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brenda Dorothy CAMPBELL

Add a Memory
Brenda Dorothy CAMPBELL Notice
CAMPBELL, Brenda Dorothy. Peacefully on the 21st September 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 81 Years. Loved wife of the late Vern, and the late Arthur (Spike) Austin. Much loved and treasured mother of Terry, Sharon, Kathy and Nigel (Aust). Beloved Grandmother of Arthur-John, Maree and Brendan. "You've touch a lot of lives; we know you will be keeping an eye on us." Donations to Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Brenda will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel Newstead on Friday the 25th September at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a livestream link for the service will be available at swfs. gramity.nz South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brenda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -