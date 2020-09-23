|
CAMPBELL, Brenda Dorothy. Peacefully on the 21st September 2020 at Tokoroa Hospital. Aged 81 Years. Loved wife of the late Vern, and the late Arthur (Spike) Austin. Much loved and treasured mother of Terry, Sharon, Kathy and Nigel (Aust). Beloved Grandmother of Arthur-John, Maree and Brendan. "You've touch a lot of lives; we know you will be keeping an eye on us." Donations to Tokoroa St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be left at the service. A Service for Brenda will be held at the Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel Newstead on Friday the 25th September at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Due to Covid 19 restrictions a livestream link for the service will be available at swfs. gramity.nz South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P.O. Box 459, Tokoroa 3444 New Zealand
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2020