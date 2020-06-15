Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
ADAMS, Brenda (nee Hope). Passed away suddenly on Thursday 11 June 2020, aged 59. She was cherished greatly by her two children Briar Marie Hope Adams, and John Bernard Hope Adams and a motherly figure to all around her. Very special thanks to all the staff and carers at Geneva Healthcare for their loving care of Mum. Daughter of the late Bernard (Bob) and Shirley (nee Jordan), older sister to Belinda, sister-in-law to Ian and Aunt to Thomas and Jemma. Fondly loved and remembered by us all including her extended family and cousins in Australia. A dear friend to many. Brenda will be sadly missed. Gone too soon. A ceremony to farewell Brenda, will be held in The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Rd, Albany on Thursday 18 June at 12.30 pm, so she can be sent off as she had requested. In lieu of flowers donations to Stroke Foundation New Zealand https://www.stroke.org.nz/how-donate



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2020
