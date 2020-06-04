|
|
|
JACKSON, Braithwaite (Peter). Passed away peacefully at his home in Cambridge,in his 98th year, surrounded by his family and friends. Beloved father of Victoria and Graeme, Joe and Janice, Cherished grandfather of Iain and Lydia, Alec, Cameron and Brittany, Ben and Chanelle, Fletcher and Peter. Peter lived a long and active life, full of friends and laughter. Peter's Life will be celebrated at 2pm on Saturday June 6th at Mount Albert Methodist Church, Corner of Great North Road and Alexis Avenue, Mount Albert. (For contract tracing listings for attendees to attend can you please contact funeral home to confirm your attendance and to help comply with the numbers that are allowed to attend the service.) Following this service they will be a private cremation . In Lieu of flowers, please donate to the Foundation for the Blind, guide dog programme. All Correspondence to Tipene Funerals. Rest well in God's arms Peter.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 4 to June 5, 2020