O'BRIEN, Bradley Thomas (Brad). Passed away, after a short illness, on Friday 6th September 2019, aged 65 years. Dearly loved soulmate of Robyn for 38 years. Loving Dad to Jessica and Mike, Thomas and Megan, and Gdad to Lee, Ella, Avah, Kyle and incoming Kruez. A celebration of Brad's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Tuesday 10th September at 11.00am, followed by private cremation. Messages to the O'Brien Family, 50 Pihanga Street, Taupo. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019