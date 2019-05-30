|
|
|
TOPP, Bradford Edmund (Ted). Passed away peacefully at Radius Baycare Haruru Falls, Paihia on 28th May, 2019. Dearly Loved husband of the late Dorothy. Beloved son of the late Jean and Brad Topp. Loved brother of John, Marea, and Debbie. Cherished nephew of Auntie Dawn and Tracy. Loved uncle of all his nieces, nephews, and cousins. Ted's service will be held in the Chapel of Squire Funeral Services 15 Wihongi Street, Kaikohe on Friday 31st May, 2019 at 10.00am followed by a private cremation. All communications to PO Box 85, Kaeo 0448. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe / Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 30, 2019
Read More