SHANAHAN, Bonnie-Joy. Died at home May 11th 2020, surrounded by Marty and her children Eloise, Ludi and Daniel. Much loved daughter of Joyce and Donald Derbidge. Much loved Daughter in-law of Gregory and Vlasta Shanahan and their family, Michael and Kiran, Karla and Campbell and their children. There will be a family mass on Friday, after which Bonnie will be laid to rest in Purewa Cemetery. A memorial service for Bonnie will be held when this is allowed. No flowers please. If you wish you may make a donation to Harbour Hospice or to https:/ /givealittle.co.nz/cause/ supporting-bonnie- shanahans-three-children Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 14, 2020