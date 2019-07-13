|
|
|
DEAN, Bonnie (nee Vowell). On July 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 76. Loved wife of Errol. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Lee and Heie, Wayne and Rose, Kevin and Jo, Max and Kath, Janice and Ken. Adored and loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and her 7 great-grandchildren. A service for Bonnie will be held in the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Wednesday July 17, 2019 followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019