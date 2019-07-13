Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie DEAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie (Vowell) DEAN

Add a Memory
Bonnie (Vowell) DEAN Notice
DEAN, Bonnie (nee Vowell). On July 11, 2019 surrounded by her loving family, aged 76. Loved wife of Errol. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Lee and Heie, Wayne and Rose, Kevin and Jo, Max and Kath, Janice and Ken. Adored and loved Nana of her 10 grandchildren and her 7 great-grandchildren. A service for Bonnie will be held in the Chapel of Morris & Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30pm Wednesday July 17, 2019 followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.