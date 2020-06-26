Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonnie WOODBERRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonnie Dawn (Dawn) WOODBERRY

Add a Memory
Bonnie Dawn (Dawn) WOODBERRY Notice
WOODBERRY, Bonnie Dawn (Dawn). (formally Old) On Tuesday 23rd June 2020, peacefully at Mary Shapley Private Hospital, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Don Old, and the late Max Woodberry. Loved mother and mother in law of Judith (deceased), Bonnie and Murray Ahern, and Charles (Chas) Old. Loved Gran to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In accordance with Dawn's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Communications please to the Woodberry family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonnie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -