WOODBERRY, Bonnie Dawn (Dawn). (formally Old) On Tuesday 23rd June 2020, peacefully at Mary Shapley Private Hospital, aged 95. Loved wife of the late Don Old, and the late Max Woodberry. Loved mother and mother in law of Judith (deceased), Bonnie and Murray Ahern, and Charles (Chas) Old. Loved Gran to all her grandchildren and great grandchildren. In accordance with Dawn's wishes, a private cremation has been held. Communications please to the Woodberry family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2020