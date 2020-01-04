|
BECKFORD, Bonita Lauri (formerly Treadwell) (Boni). Beautiful Bonita left us peacefully on 22 December 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her Angels and had her family at her side and close by. Loving Mum of Shea, Nico and Mia. Nananita to Mila. Adored Sister of Luke, Saul and Ginny and Jess. Caring Aunty Bossy to Annie, Miles and Cassie. Beloved Daughter of Christine and Mark. A beautiful spirit who will forever be our Christmas Angel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020