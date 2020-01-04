Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bonita BECKFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bonita Lauri (Boni) (formerly Treadwell) BECKFORD

Add a Memory
Bonita Lauri (Boni) (formerly Treadwell) BECKFORD Notice
BECKFORD, Bonita Lauri (formerly Treadwell) (Boni). Beautiful Bonita left us peacefully on 22 December 2019 after a battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her Angels and had her family at her side and close by. Loving Mum of Shea, Nico and Mia. Nananita to Mila. Adored Sister of Luke, Saul and Ginny and Jess. Caring Aunty Bossy to Annie, Miles and Cassie. Beloved Daughter of Christine and Mark. A beautiful spirit who will forever be our Christmas Angel.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bonita's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -