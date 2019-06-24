|
NAIDU, Bob (Ramsammi). Of Gulf Harbour, Whangaparaoa, on 21 June 2018, at Auckland City Hospital, after a short illness. Beloved husband of Vijaya, brother to Puspha of Melbourne, dad to Tony and Meena, father-in-law to Emma and Benn and Tata to Priyanka, Gisele, Ronin and Blake. Bob will be severely missed by his immediate and extended family in New Zealand, Fiji, Australia, the United States and Canada. His funeral service will take place at Eden Park, North Stand Level 5, Walters Road, Sandringham on Tuesday 25 June at 12 noon, followed by a private cremation at North Shore Memorial Park Crematorium. Messages can be sent to [email protected] or 13 Pacific Cliffs Drive, Gulf Harbour, Whangaparaoa 0930
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2019
