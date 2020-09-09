Home

Bishop Robert Ponsford MCWATT

Bishop Robert Ponsford MCWATT Notice
MCWATT, Bishop Robert Ponsford. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, 2 September, 2020, at Summerset Karaka, aged 91. Beloved husband of the late Thelma; dearly loved father and father-in-law of Lorraine and David; cherished Granddad of Alice and Sam, and, Edward and Georgina; Great-Grandfather of Margot and William. A private service was held on 8 September. We give special thanks to the Staff of Summerset at Karaka for their friendship, care and compassion. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John's Ambulance Service. All communications to Fountains Funerals home, Papakura. 09 298 2957.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 9, 2020
