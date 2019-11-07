|
FONG, Bing Shep (Boy). On 25 October 2019. The family of Bing Shep Fong wishes to express their sincere thanks and gratitude to all the family and friends for their support during our time of loss. The cards, flowers, gifts, donations and kind words of condolences are very much appreciated. A special thanks to the nursing staff at Middlemore Hospital Dementia Unit and to all those that were involved in the preparation and delivery of last Saturday's services.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019