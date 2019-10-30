Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Bing FONG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bing Shep (Boy) FONG

Add a Memory
Bing Shep (Boy) FONG Notice
FONG, Bing Shep (Boy). On 25 October 2019 at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Oi Yuk. Cherished father and father-in-law of Ada and Colin, Betty and Ming, Gar Hep and Catherine, Lynette and Sunil. Much loved Gong Gong and Ye Ye of Kaylee, Bianca, Ayden, Jaxson, Davis, Judy, Liam and the late Marissa. A Service will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland at 1pm on Saturday 2 November 2019, prior to interment in the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Dementia Auckland, dementiaauckland.org .nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bing's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.