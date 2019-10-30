|
FONG, Bing Shep (Boy). On 25 October 2019 at Middlemore Hospital surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Oi Yuk. Cherished father and father-in-law of Ada and Colin, Betty and Ming, Gar Hep and Catherine, Lynette and Sunil. Much loved Gong Gong and Ye Ye of Kaylee, Bianca, Ayden, Jaxson, Davis, Judy, Liam and the late Marissa. A Service will be held at the Chapel of Love and Remembrance, Mangere Lawn Cemetery, 85 McKenzie Road, Mangere, Auckland at 1pm on Saturday 2 November 2019, prior to interment in the Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to Dementia Auckland, dementiaauckland.org .nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019