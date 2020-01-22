|
RESTALL, Billie Linda (Linda) (nee Galvin). Passed at home on Tuesday 14 January 2020, aged 90 years. She was the beloved wife of the late Ron Restall whom she missed every day, and the loved mother of David Restall and Helen Clevely, who both tragically died before her. She was much loved and will be greatly missed by her grandsons Alistair Clevely and Sam Mills and her great grand-daughter Poppy Clevely, her son in law Danny Clevely and daughter in law Anna Mills and their families: Charis Clevely, Rae Moore, John Mills, Hannah Mills and Josh Mills , Hannah Crampton and James and Anna Mills-Kelly. She was a loved and steadfast auntie to her Restall family nieces and great nieces and nephews. A service for all to remember Linda and celebrate her long life will be held at 11am on Tuesday 28 January 2020 in the Garden Chapel at the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the West Auckland Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 22, 2020