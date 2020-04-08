|
WAGNER, Bill (Wolfgang Emil). Passed away peacefully on Sunday April 5, 2020 at Anthony Wilding Hospital Christchurch, Aged 78 years. Loved Husband for 57 years of June. Loved father and father in law of Susan and Mike, and Stephen. Love Grandfather of Stephanie and Jack, Courtney, Bridget, Jayden and Caitlin. Love brother and brother in law of Willy (deceased), Roswitha and Trevor, Guido and Cheryl, Christine, Arthur, Peter and Linda, all in Australia and Anthony and Margaret in Christchurch and loved uncle to all his nieces and nephews. Special thank you to the wonderful staff at Woodcote Rest home and Anthony Wilding Hospital for the loving care they gave to Bill and the love they showed June during the four years Bill was in your care. Messages can be addressed to Wagner Family c/o 19 London street, Christchurch 8013. Due to the current situation a private service and cremation will take place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 8, 2020