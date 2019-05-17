|
SLEITH, Bill. Passed away peacefully in his sleep after a short illness on 13 May 2019. Dearly loved husband and life partner to the late Jean. Loved father of Andrew, Barbara and Dave. Loving grandfather of Stephanie, Rebecca, Matthew, Rozlyn, Ryan and Leon, great grandfather to Jacob and father in law of Guy and Janet. You were always there for us and will be sorely missed. "Au Revoir" Bill from your French family, we will always remember your kindness and hospitality. A celebration of Bill's life will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Wednesday 22 May 2019 at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 17, 2019
