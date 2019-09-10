|
SELLERS, Bill. Taken by the sea, after a long life full of many incredible seafaring adventures, on Friday 6th September, 2019. A private cremation will be held mid-week and a celebration of Bill's life will be held at the Russell Boat Club, Matauwhi Bay, Russell at 2:00pm on Saturday 14th September, 2019, where family and friends will gather to "talk of many things - of shoes and ships and sealing wax…." Please come and share your memories of Bill with us. Squire Funeral Services Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019