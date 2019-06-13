Home

Bevley Florence June (Lucas) BRIGGS

Bevley Florence June (Lucas) BRIGGS Notice
BRIGGS, Bevley Florence June (nee Lucas). Passed away peacefully at home on the 12th June 2019, aged 87 years. Dearly loved wife of Reg, cherished Mum of Jackie, Jim and Diane, Vivienne and Rex, Donna, Michelle and Ian, and step-mum of Susan and John, Chris and Elissa, Sheree and Pete, adored Nan, Nanny, and Nanny B of 19 grandchildren and 15 great children. "You will always be in our hearts, a true lady gone to rest." A service for Bev will be held at Grahams Funeral Home Chapel, West St, Tuakau on Wednesday 19th June at 11.00 am followed by burial.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
